Wolff and Brown say F1 ’misses’ ousted Horner

Two of Christian Horner’s former paddock enemies - Toto Wolff and Zak Brown - have both admitted that Formula 1 feels different without the ousted Red Bull boss.

Mercedes chief Wolff, speaking to Sport Bild, sounded almost sincere about Horner’s absence.

"He’s definitely missing," Wolff said. "It’s good for Formula 1 to have polarising protagonists. We need personalities in this sport. It needs a villain. Christian was always good in that way because he felt comfortable in the role."

Wolff said Horner’s media instincts also added drama to the paddock. "He knew how to use the cameras to his advantage. That’s a little lacking now because there are currently no frictions."

Sources have suggested Wolff is one of the few team bosses Horner has not contacted about a possible 2026 return. Reports indicate Horner only wants to come back if he can buy into a team using part of his reported nine-digit Red Bull payout.

"That’s something he has to decide for himself," Wolff said. "I don’t know if he feels like he has a score to settle and wants to prove himself to everyone. He’s definitely shown that he knows how to win victories and titles. You can’t deny his success."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown - long one of Horner’s fiercest critics - also told Bloomberg the paddock is quieter without him.

"I think he’s had a stellar career in Formula 1. His results are lots of drivers’ championships, world championships," Brown said.

"While we may not have too many cups of tea in England, as we say, you need all different types of characters in the sport. That’s what makes it exciting and authentic."