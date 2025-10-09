Verstappen admits Mercedes likely to lead under 2026 rules

Max Verstappen says he expects Mercedes to have the upper hand when Formula 1’s all-new regulations arrive next year.

Although Toto Wolff was known to have made a strong approach to lure the four-time world champion, Verstappen ultimately chose to stay at Red Bull despite Christian Horner’s departure and the uncertainty around the team’s in-house power unit project.

"Next year won’t be easy with our own engine, of course," Verstappen told Sky Deutschland. "That’s a new risk for Red Bull, but they also took that risk by entering Formula 1, and they didn’t do a bad job."

He refrained from dismissing suggestions that Mercedes could again dominate as it did in 2014 when new hybrid rules first came in.

"It’s difficult to say," Verstappen added. "I do believe Mercedes will be at the front. They’re always there and always strong. They’re a top company. So I do believe they’ll be at the front, especially when it comes to the engine."

Still, he insisted Red Bull is fully committed to the challenge. "We’re definitely giving it our all. I hope we’re close, but of course I don’t know."

Speaking separately to Viaplay over the Singapore GP weekend, Verstappen was asked about Red Bull’s sudden performance surge following Horner’s exit and Laurent Mekies’ arrival.

Asked whether something specific had changed, he smiled: "Yes. But nobody needs to know that."

When the interviewer apologised for pushing further, Verstappen replied: "Yeah, that’s fine. It doesn’t matter, because I’m not going to say anything. The important thing is that we perform better."

Although no longer entirely out of the championship fight, Verstappen concedes a fifth straight drivers’ crown is unlikely.

"I’m not that worried about it," he said. "I already have a lot of things on my mind, which I also enjoy. I just show up at the circuit and do my best. Maybe there’s a chance. I’m trying to make the most of it, but I’m not worried about it."