Cadillac and Ferrari confirm joint test plan for 2025

Cadillac’s first on-track running before its 2026 Formula 1 entry has been confirmed - with Ferrari providing both the car and technical support.

Team principal Graham Lowdon told Japan’s AS-Web in Singapore that the new American outfit will "definitely be testing" before the end of the year, marking Cadillac’s first live systems check ahead of its debut.

"It’s not that we actually want to test cars because we don’t have our own cars," Lowdon explained. "From a technical point of view, there’s no benefit in running another team’s chassis.

"But we have a race-preparation program and want everyone working together before Melbourne. We don’t want people meeting for the first time at the first race."

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur confirmed the Scuderia will loan one of its previous models - either the 2023 SF-23 or the 2019 SF90 - for the exercise, along with engineers to oversee the power unit and gearbox operation.

"We’re not going to use our entire 20-day TPC allowance, so we can help Cadillac out by loaning them our old car for testing, possibly in November or December," Vasseur said.

"It’s in the best interests of the sport if they can drive another team’s car for a day or two this year. We supply the power unit and gearboxes, so we’re happy to cooperate."

The session, expected to feature Valtteri Bottas following Mercedes’ blessing and the returning-to-F1 Sergio Perez, will focus on pit operations and systems integration rather than outright performance.