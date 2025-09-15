’Little Prost’ nickname not a burden - Hadjar

French rookie Isack Hadjar says he is proud to be compared to Formula 1 legend Alain Prost.

The 20-year-old Racing Bulls driver has enjoyed an impressive debut season, capped by a breakthrough podium at Zandvoort recently.

His form has already fuelled highly credible speculation that he will be promoted to Red Bull Racing alongside Max Verstappen in 2026.

At the Red Bull Motormania festival at Magny-Cours on Saturday, Hadjar addressed the ’Little Prost’ label that has followed him since his junior days.

"It’s an honour," he told RMC Sport. "That’s four titles. He’s the greatest French driver in history, which is nice.

"Now, it’s not a burden at all. And I’m even starting to talk more and more with Alain, we’ve developed a good relationship, so I’m really honoured."

Hadjar also reflected on his landmark podium at the Dutch GP.

"I didn’t feel much at the time," he admitted. "I was more thinking about my whole journey since karting and all the struggles I encountered before arriving in Formula 1. For me, it really got to that level - it was really unachievable.

"To be there and to have this podium, so early in my career, it was a little hard to imagine.

"It’s not a dream and everything - it’s a goal that I had. It was my first podium, I did it, now we move on."

Hadjar, who turns 21 shortly, is the youngest Frenchman ever to stand on a Formula 1 podium.