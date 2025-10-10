Elkann, Vigna break silence as Horner link emerges

Ferrari’s senior leadership has publicly intervened amid mounting turmoil inside Maranello - as fresh rumours connect ousted Red Bull boss Christian Horner to a future move to the Italian team.

After reports of emergency crisis talks between Ferrari chairman John Elkann, CEO Benedetto Vigna and team principal Frederic Vasseur, both Elkann and Vigna made rare public remarks during Ferrari’s Capital Markets Day presentation.

Vigna directly addressed Ferrari’s racing performance, conceding that the Scuderia has failed to meet expectations. "Our goal was to win races," he said.

"We achieved that with the 499P in endurance racing, but in Formula 1 we need to improve. We must win because it’s our duty to our loyal fans around the world."

Elkann, meanwhile, framed his comments as a personal reaffirmation of faith in Ferrari’s identity and its people. "I am committed as chairman, as majority shareholder, and above all in the name of a lifelong passion of mine - my passion for Ferrari," he declared.

"We will continue to invest, to innovate and build. We will continue to attract and train extraordinary people and will continue to demonstrate, year after year, the uniqueness of Ferrari."

The comments follow weeks of intensifying speculation about renewed instability inside the team. Charles Leclerc’s management has hinted he could leave after 2026, while Oscar Piastri has been linked with a potential Ferrari seat for 2027.

Despite Vasseur’s recent contract renewal, sources in Italy and Germany report that confidence in his leadership is "fragile" after another inconsistent season.

According to f1-insider.com journalist Ralf Bach, Elkann is already exploring alternatives - including Horner, who recently finalised his Red Bull exit package and reportedly accepted a lower payout.

Bach wrote: "It’s clear why Horner is doing this. He wants to avoid the trial because he’s currently looking for a job, maybe even getting one. If he really sees an opportunity at Ferrari, what just happened makes perfect sense."

He added: "Despite the contract extension, Ferrari apparently wants to get rid of Vasseur, and John Elkann is apparently really focused on securing Christian Horner."

Bach warned that such a move could also complicate any future Ferrari approach for Max Verstappen, whose inner circle fell out with Horner last year.

"They’re apparently unaware that they’re closing the door for Verstappen," he said.

"Horner has 14 world championship titles on his resume. Elkann is considered a very emotional guy who isn’t interested in what he thought yesterday, but rather what he thinks today."