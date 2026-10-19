Komatsu rejects ’Ferrari B-team’ label at Haas

Ayao Komatsu has rejected suggestions Haas can now be regarded as Ferrari’s unofficial B-team as Rafael Camara joins Oliver Bearman and reserve driver Guanyu Zhou in the team’s increasingly Ferrari-linked driver structure.

Camara has already been confirmed on a multi-year Haas deal from 2027, while Bearman’s continuation is not yet formally announced even though Komatsu makes clear the intention is for him to stay.

Asked by Sky whether Camara’s arrival could reinforce the perception that Haas is effectively becoming Ferrari’s junior team, Komatsu was emphatic.

"Our collaboration with Ferrari gives us the access to those Ferrari Academy drivers," he said.

"But at no point Ferrari pressurised us, ’Ayao, can you take Ollie because he’s an FDA driver, he needs a race seat, or can you take Rafa because he’s going to win F2 and he really needs to be in Formula 1?’"

"We choose drivers by ourselves completely, by myself and Mr Gene Haas."

"They are Haas F1 team drivers and we are under no obligation or pressure to take anyone from Ferrari."

"So that Ferrari B-team thing is just not even a starter."

The pairing, however, will inevitably be watched closely at Maranello, particularly with both Camara and Bearman regarded as potential future Ferrari candidates and Lewis Hamilton unlikely to remain indefinitely.

Komatsu, however, says their immediate priority should simply be beating each other and maximising their own level.

"Formula 1, as a whole, is a huge competition," said the Japanese.

"So, a teammate is the first person you need to beat. And both of those guys, both Rafa and Ollie, they are incredibly quick."

As for Bearman, Komatsu said the lack of a formal 2027 announcement should not be confused with doubt over Haas wanting to keep him.

"It’s a matter of time, but I have no control over that," he said.

"Our goal is to continue working with him next year."