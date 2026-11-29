Charles Leclerc’s future at Ferrari is under even deeper scrutiny amid explosive reports of contact with Aston Martin - while his manager Nicolas Todt is being accused of fuelling the bitter internal rivalry with Lewis Hamilton.

According to Italy’s Tuttosport, Todt has been in contact with Aston Martin, which could eventually need a replacement for 45-year-old Fernando Alonso.

The newspaper claims Lawrence Stroll’s team could offer Leclerc as much as 70 million euros annually, compared with an estimated 50 million in the later years of his Ferrari contract.

However, Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has emphatically dismissed the swirling speculation.

"We don’t even want to respond to the rumours about Charles’ contract, because they are really absurd," he told Sky Italia.

"We discussed the situation in Las Vegas and I think it was a positive discussion. We clarified every aspect and I think we can now focus on the future."

German journalist Ralf Bach, meanwhile, believes the apparent reconciliation between Ferrari’s drivers is largely for public consumption.

"They both acted as if nothing had ever happened. We’re pretty much best friends. And we get along very well off the track," Bach said sarcastically on the f1-insider.com podcast.

"They should be careful not to turn this into too much of a farce."

Bach also suggested that Todt has been privately encouraging speculation about Hamilton receiving preferential treatment.

"Nicolas Todt is now also dropping hints to the media behind the scenes. For example, he lets slip that Leclerc’s car is no longer as good, or that Hamilton is being favoured," Bach claimed.

He cautioned that these were allegations circulating in the paddock rather than established facts.

"It shows how toxic the atmosphere really is, and I wonder if this will end well," said Bach.

Ralf Schumacher believes Leclerc could even be vulnerable to an early contract termination following his failure to obey Ferrari’s instructions in Las Vegas.

"He essentially acted against the team’s interests, and as a result, Ferrari lost valuable points," Schumacher argued.

"Contracts have loopholes like this. If a driver’s actions harm the team’s interests, the team can find a way to terminate his contract."

However, F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi offered a very different perspective.

"Lewis is having a fantastic season. He’s a seven-time world champion and there’s no question about it. Moreover, he’s a good teammate," he told RTBF.

"Leclerc is under pressure from Hamilton. Last year, the car was easy to drive. This season, it’s more technically challenging, and Hamilton is delivering."

His advice to the Monegasque was straightforward.

"Lewis is Lewis. Leclerc is fast, but he needs to calm down mentally."

With both Ferraris well over a second off the pace in Qatar qualifying, the political turmoil is unfolding against an increasingly disappointing sporting backdrop.