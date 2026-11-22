Oliver Bearman could be preparing a shock departure from Haas and Ferrari’s driver program, with reports claiming his management has held talks with Alpine about replacing Franco Colapinto in 2027.

Bearman’s representatives are reportedly increasingly frustrated by Ferrari’s inability to guarantee the 21-year-old a future race seat, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc blocking his path.

The report claims meetings have already taken place with Alpine’s Flavio Briatore, despite Colapinto having been confirmed for next season.

Bearman, still the only driver without a confirmed 2027 seat, expressed frustration over his situation in Las Vegas.

When asked who he was disappointed with, he replied: "I don’t want to comment on that."

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu has repeatedly insisted Bearman’s continuation is certain, but the latest rumours suggest the contractual complications could be considerably more serious.

Meanwhile, Briatore has delivered a fresh warning to Colapinto.

"Colapinto needs to grow," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport in Las Vegas.

"Next year will be crucial for him, he needs to show me that he’s matured and has what it takes to continue," the Italian added.

Briatore also admitted that Alpine’s drivers had contributed to the team’s disappointing 2026 campaign.

"We made mistakes, and the drivers made mistakes," he said.

Even Pierre Gasly was not spared.

"He needs to make fewer mistakes and be more consistent," Briatore charged.

Colapinto’s position has reportedly been weakened by inconsistent performances and controversies involving sections of his passionate Argentine fanbase.

It is rumoured that Colapinto could be moved into Alpine’s reserve role, newly vacated by Paul Aron, allowing Bearman to partner Gasly.