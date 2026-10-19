Abu Dhabi boss insists F1 finale will go ahead

Abu Dhabi GP organisers insist the season finale will go ahead as planned despite continuing uncertainty around the Middle East security situation.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, the company that organises the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, told Gulf News there had been no change to preparations.

"It’s happening," he insisted.

"It’s been planned. Nothing has changed."

"We’re very excited. We’re very much ready."

Speaking separately to The National, Al Noaimi said preparations never paused even after the Bahrain and Saudi cancellations earlier this season.

"We haven’t stopped planning for the 2026 Grand Prix for one day," he said.

"We’ve been full speed ahead since the beginning of the year. We haven’t had to make any changes to the planning and the execution."

He said Yas Marina is "100 per cent ready" and that ticket sales are running ahead of last year.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has also recently said Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain confirmed.

But the regional picture remains highly volatile, with other major sporting events already postponed or cancelled and Imola still being kept ready as an emergency alternative.

For now, though, Abu Dhabi’s message is unequivocal.

"Everything is on schedule, the date has not changed," said Al Noaimi.