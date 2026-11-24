Oliver Bearman has firmly denied rumours that he could leave Haas for another team in 2027, as fresh reports suggest his delayed contract announcement is primarily about money.

The 21-year-old Ferrari junior remains the only driver without a confirmed seat for next season, despite repeated assurances from Haas boss Ayao Komatsu.

Recent speculation suggested Bearman’s management had fallen out with Ferrari over guarantees of a future works seat, potentially opening the door to a shock move to Alpine.

But asked whether he could race for another team next year, Bearman was emphatic.

"No, zero chance," he replied.

According to f1-insider.com, citing British reports, the remaining obstacle is a disagreement over salary between Haas and Bearman’s management.

Earlier rumours suggested demands of around 6 million euros, although Komatsu dismissed that figure as "absolute nonsense" in October. The latest reports do not specify an amount.

Ferrari has also reportedly exercised its option to retain Bearman in its junior program, with the possibility of a future promotion to Maranello remaining open.

"My biggest dream is still to drive for Ferrari," Bearman said.

Komatsu continues to insist there is no serious threat to the arrangement.

"Ollie wants to drive for us, we want Ollie in the car. There is no doubt that it will happen," said the Japanese.

A compromise over the financial terms is now reportedly expected before the Abu Dhabi season finale.