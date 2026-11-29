Fernando Alonso has admitted he initially thought Marc Marquez’s shock retirement announcement was an AI fake, as he and fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz paid tribute to the MotoGP legend.

Marquez stunned the sporting world with a social media video announcing his retirement, using a series of handwritten cards to reveal his decision.

"Of course it caught me by surprise, because I thought he had renewed for a year or more, two more years, not long ago," Alonso said in Qatar.

"So at first I didn’t know if it was true or not, because there are so many videos that are based on artificial intelligence and all that, I didn’t know if it was real."

Once he realised the announcement was genuine, Alonso admitted he was saddened.

"There were races or moments where I’d watch the replay just to see a bit of what he had done. Because he was often the heart of the race," said the Aston Martin driver.

"We’re going to miss that, but I think he’s explained the reasons very well, so it seems the time has come to stop."

Sainz, who is a personal friend and neighbour of Marquez in Madrid, was equally emotional.

"I’m a huge fan of his. I consider him one of the best, if not the best, or at least one of the most outstanding athletes in Spanish history," he said.

"It’s been incredible to see his evolution, both as an athlete and as a person."

Sainz revealed that he had expected Marquez to continue racing, particularly given his remarkable comeback from serious injuries.

"I was convinced he’d keep racing. And yet he’s retired, it’s truly impressive. I take my hat off to him!"

Meanwhile, despite signing up for 2027, Alonso cast a downbeat figure in Qatar at the tail end of a miserable season with Honda-powered Aston Martin.

The two-time champion admitted he had virtually no hope about Sunday’s race.

"We have difficult races all the time, but there’s always a glimmer of hope, isn’t there?" he said.

"What’s going to happen tomorrow? How can we make up ground? Well, there’s no way we can make up ground. We lose two seconds on the straight."