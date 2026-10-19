Alonso spotted Dakar testing after denying 2027 plan

Fernando Alonso has now been spotted testing a Dakar car in Morocco, just days after categorically playing down reports that he could return to the famous rally in 2027.

Spanish journalist Gerard Farre published footage of the Aston Martin driver testing an all-black Prodrive machine in the dunes around Merzouga.

Mundo Deportivo says Marc Coma, Alonso’s co-driver during his 2020 Dakar appearance, was also present.

It is particularly notable because Spanish reports had remained adamant that a test was planned even after Alonso dismissed the Dakar speculation in Singapore.

"I don’t think it’s possible physically," Alonso said then.

"It’s nearly impossible to fit two demanding programs like a Formula 1 championship and Dakar."

He added: "When I do the next challenge, I will announce it. It will not be a rumour."

Meanwhile, former F1 rival and friend Robert Kubica praised Alonso’s determination to keep competing at the highest level.

"It would be easier for Fernando to say, ’Ok, I’m leaving,’" said the Pole.

"But he continues to compete and give everything he has, and that should be respected, given his age. You have to respect him not only for what he’s achieved, but also for his unbridled passion for the sport."

"It’s something you either have or you don’t."