Bernie Ecclestone has taken aim at Formula 1’s controversial hybrid engines in his latest personalised Christmas card, poking fun at the complicated technology while welcoming the planned return of simpler power units.

The former F1 supremo, now 96, has maintained his tradition of sending provocative Christmas greetings to friends and figures throughout the paddock.

This year’s card opens with the question: "How to power a F1 car soon!"

Ecclestone then offers a typically sarcastic description of what modern Formula 1 has become.

"You need a computer and operator, an accountant to check the amount your battery is using during the race, and direct access to the factory to listen to the instructions," the caption above the first of two cartoons reads.

His preferred alternative is considerably simpler.

"Powered by a normal aspirated engine with multi cylinders using the fuel of your choice!"

The message comes as Formula 1 prepares for a proposed return to V8 engines in 2030, following widespread criticism of the battery-management demands introduced under the 2026 regulations.

"This is not a Christmas dream," Ecclestone continued.

"Soon a reality, helping teams with their costs and making the F1 followers happy again.

"Let’s hope we’re right!"

According to f1-insider.com, former drivers Gerhard Berger and Marc Surer were amused by the message and agreed with its sentiment.

Former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko was particularly impressed.

"The Christmas card is a highlight every year," Marko said.

"Ecclestone is still on the pulse of the times and hits the right note with his message every year."

Ecclestone concluded with a more traditional seasonal greeting.

"Please have the type of end of year that you look forward to, and enjoy with all of your loved ones.

"Bernie x".