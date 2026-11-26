Haas F1 today confirms that Ollie Bearman will continue with the team for the 2027 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, extending his commitment into a third consecutive season with the American squad.

The 21-year-old Briton, with 48 career starts in Formula 1 and a total of 71 world championship points, has been an integral part of TGR Haas F1 Team’s resurgence in the midfield. Bearman first drove for the Kannapolis-headquartered outfit in 2023, with FP1 sessions in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi, before being announced as a full-time driver for the 2025 season at the British Grand Prix in July 2024.

Bearman subsequently raced for the team twice in the second-half of 2024, substituting for Kevin Magnussen at the Azerbaijan and São Paulo rounds. His first full season was embellished by a fourth-place finish at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix, equalling the team’s best result in its decade competing in the pinnacle of motorsport. In 2026, P5 at the Chinese Grand Prix played host to Bearman’s biggest points haul of the season so far, amid the introduction of new technical regulations.

“Continuing with Ollie into 2027 was a natural decision for us,” shared Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of TGR Haas F1 Team. “We’ve seen his growth, his commitment, and the quality he brings to the team, both on and off the track. He has a tremendous work ethic and a strong desire to develop both himself and the team, and there is no better person, in my opinion, to lead this team forward. TGR Haas F1 Team has one of the most exciting driver pairings on the grid, and I look forward to seeing Ollie flourish further with this incredible team.”

“It’s no secret that I’m delighted to be continuing with TGR Haas F1 Team into 2027,” added Ollie Bearman. “This team has played an integral role in my development, and I’ve felt a huge amount of belief and support from everyone here. We’ve got big ambitions to keep pushing forward, and I’m excited to lead that work, building on what we’ve achieved, and striving for even more together – we have unfinished business.”

The 2027 FIA Formula 1 World Championship will see Ollie Bearman partner Rafa Câmara, with the duo contesting a 24-round Grand Prix schedule, featuring 10 Sprint events.