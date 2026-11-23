Esteban Ocon has fuelled speculation that he is about to join Aston Martin as reserve driver for 2027, potentially making his debut in the Honda-powered car at the post-season Abu Dhabi test.

The Frenchman, recently replaced at Haas by Ferrari junior Rafael Camara, posted two suggestive photographs on social media following rumours in Las Vegas that an Aston Martin agreement had already been signed.

One showed Ocon driving the Abu Dhabi circuit on his home simulator, while the other featured him undergoing neck training.

His accompanying caption simply read: "Onward", followed by a flexed bicep emoji.

Although no deal has been officially confirmed, the timing and choice of photographs have added weight to speculation that Ocon could drive the Aston Martin immediately after the season finale.

Meanwhile, Haas has confirmed that Camara will complete the final two Grands Prix in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, ending the Brazilian’s chances of winning this year’s Formula 2 championship.

Camara had been leading the F2 standings but faced a choice between continuing his title challenge with Invicta Racing and gaining valuable F1 experience.

"We now get to finish the season together, which is advantageous to us all ahead of a relatively short off-season and as our 2027 preparations get underway," Haas boss Ayao Komatsu said.

Camara confirmed his departure from Invicta in an emotional social media message.

"Our time together comes to an end earlier than expected," he wrote.

"We’ve taken important steps in my journey towards Formula 1, and I’ll always be grateful for the support, trust and memories we’ve built along the way."