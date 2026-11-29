Pirelli’s long-running monopoly as Formula 1’s tyre supplier is under threat, with Hankook preparing a serious bid for the contract beginning in 2029 and Bridgestone also considering another attempt.

Pirelli has supplied every F1 team since 2011, but its current agreement expires at the end of 2028, opening the door to a potentially fierce contest between three manufacturers.

Swiss journalist Roger Benoit believes the Italian company’s position is increasingly uncertain.

"Pirelli must prepare for the possibility that its solo dominance since 2011 might end in 2029," he wrote in Blick.

"Bridgestone is planning a comeback, and the South Korean giant Hankook wants to open the last major door in motorsport."

Hankook appears particularly serious about entering F1. According to reports, the South Korean manufacturer has assembled a dedicated 44-person working group and already conducted prototype tyre tests using modified Formula 2 machinery.

A further test focusing on wet-weather tyres is reportedly planned.

Hankook representatives, including senior motorsport executives, have also visited the recent Madrid and Las Vegas Grands Prix to meet teams and championship officials.

The company already supplies the World Rally Championship and previously supplied Formula E, but has never competed in Formula 1.

Bridgestone, meanwhile, is preparing another attempt after losing the previous tender to Pirelli in 2023. The Japanese manufacturer last supplied F1 tyres in 2010.

The FIA is expected to open the next tender process in 2027, with the successful bidder also responsible for supplying Formula 2 and Formula 3.

However, Pirelli has yet to confirm whether it will seek another contract, with the commercial terms likely to play a significant role in its decision.

The new agreement would also cover F1’s transition to lighter cars and V8 engines in 2030, potentially making the 2029 tender one of the most consequential tyre supply decisions in years.