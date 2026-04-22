Sargeant ’jaded’ after F1 exit as he resurfaces in WEC

Former Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant says he became "jaded" with the sport before walking away.

The American, now 25, lost his Williams seat to Franco Colapinto during the 2024 season and subsequently stepped away from motorsport altogether.

But Sargeant has now resurfaced in the World Endurance Championship, where he admits he has rediscovered his motivation.

"I’ve become pretty jaded towards Formula 1. That’s probably the right word," he told motorsport-total.com.

"In the end, I just didn’t feel like being there anymore after seeing how some teams operate."

Sargeant said the contrast with his current environment is stark.

"It’s a fantastic championship with fantastic manufacturers," he said. "There’s a more pleasant atmosphere here, a more relaxed atmosphere, where everyone is working together towards the same goal."