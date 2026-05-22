Ocon, Komatsu, explode over Haas exit rumours in Montreal

Esteban Ocon has angrily dismissed rumours he is headed for the exit at Haas - and even threatened the journalist behind the reports.

Speculation about the 29-year-old’s future intensified during the gap between Miami and Montreal after repeated claims that team boss Ayao Komatsu is unhappy with the Frenchman’s performances and behaviour inside the team.

Former driver Ralf Schumacher also suggested that Haas could even replace Ocon before the end of the season.

But speaking in Montreal on Thursday, Ocon exploded when asked about the rumours.

"This is complete bullsh*t to be honest," he said. "It’s unbelievable."

Ocon mocked one report for incorrectly referring to Komatsu as "Ryo Komatsu".

"I was just talking to Ayao about this," he said. "In the article I read, they called him Ryo Komatsu, which is pretty funny."

"They even said that Ayao and I had a huge conflict with each other in Miami. This is really completely made up and pure bullsh*t."

Ocon insisted his relationship with Komatsu remains extremely strong.

"I came to this team because I’ve known Ayao for so long," he explained. "We have a great relationship. It’s always been like that."

"What people say is not the case at all. I am fully focused on my work within the team. I also have a contract with the team."

Ocon admitted, however, that the scale of the rumours has affected him personally.

"I try not to pay too much attention to this, but when it gets that big, it is almost a form of bullying," Ocon said.

"I’m also only human, so it affects me too. It affects my family and my sponsors."

"It’s disappointing that you can do so much damage to a driver’s reputation in two or three days’ time."

"These people just make things up and get away with that."

Ocon also referenced reports of an alleged Miami confrontation with Komatsu.

"We had a tricky weekend, so we discussed a lot of different things after the weekend to see how we can improve," he said. "But it was just a normal conversation. I don’t know who’s making this up."

There are suggestions the rumour began with a media article or social media post from Brazil.

Visibly angry, Ocon added: "It’s better that I don’t run into that guy, because he’ll get a big blow."

Haas boss Komatsu then launched an extraordinary attack on the media over the controversy.

"If someone wants to write such crap, go ahead, but what the hell is journalism? I don’t get it, it’s appalling," said the Japanese.

"Esteban is starting to worry, his manager is starting to worry," he said. "But we were smiling and talking about it this morning."

"When I was a kid, I wanted to be an investigative journalist," Komatsu added. "And when I read stuff like that, I think ’aren’t you ashamed of yourself for writing this?’"

"Any media outlet that publishes such nonsense loses all credibility in my eyes."