Horner rumours swirl as paddock bosses respond

Christian Horner remains at the centre of speculation in Singapore, even as he emerges on the public-speaking circuit.

The former Red Bull team principal has been listed by a UK agency at minimally 25,000 pounds per appearance for conferences and after-dinner engagements.

But sources insist Horner’s true ambition is to return to Formula 1.

Haas has admitted contact but ruled out any further talks, while Aston Martin was thought to be a stronger possibility. However, team principal Andy Cowell moved to cool the chatter.

"I had a chat with Lawrence (Stroll) this morning to find out what he knows. It looks as though Christian’s ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment, so you can pass the question along," he said.

"I can clearly say there are no plans for involvement of Christian either in an operational or investment role in the future."

Alpine has also been mentioned, given Horner’s long-standing friendship with Flavio Briatore. Steve Nielsen, the well-known former Renault figure now back at Enstone, commented in Singapore: "As far as I know, no.

"But Flavio and Christian are old friends, that’s no secret. What they’ve talked about, I don’t know. But everything I see and everything I know, there’s no truth in Christian coming to Alpine - but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. This is Formula 1 after all."

Williams boss James Vowles also denied any approach.

"I think you should always welcome a conversation," he said when asked if Horner could ever have a place at Grove. "There’s no point closing the door.

"But I think we are very happy with the structure we have, and it’s working. So I don’t see any reason to make any changes to that."