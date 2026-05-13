Alpine coy over Gucci rumours as BWT deal nears end

Alpine has refused to deny mounting speculation linking the Enstone-based outfit with a future title sponsorship deal involving luxury fashion giant Gucci.

Austria’s Krone newspaper reported that Alpine’s current title partnership with Austrian water technology company BWT is approaching its end and may not be renewed beyond 2026.

"For the Italian fashion house Gucci, which belongs to the luxury goods group Kering, it would be its first entry into Formula 1," Krone reported, referring to the latest rumours.

"However, a connection to Formula 1 already exists through Luca de Meo."

The report noted that former Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo has headed the Kering luxury empire since last summer.

French publication Auto Hebdo then contacted Alpine directly about the Gucci speculation.

"The (team) is constantly seeking new partnership opportunities and is in contact with a wide range of brands and companies as potential partners," a spokesperson said.

"These discussions, however, always remain confidential and are only disclosed once confirmed and approved by all parties."

The timing is significant because Alpine’s five-year BWT agreement - which brought the now-famous pink branding to the team after earlier runs with Force India and Racing Point - expires at the end of 2026.

According to Auto Hebdo, Gucci’s potential arrival could also fit neatly with the increasingly luxury-focused direction of Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore.

The report also pointed to the existing fashion-world profile of Pierre Gasly. "With Pierre Gasly, already an ambassador for Givenchy and Lacoste, Alpine already has a foothold in the world of luxury," Auto Hebdo wrote.

"But the French team could reach a new level if it were to adopt Gucci’s colours."

Meanwhile, the 24 percent stake in the team owned by Otro Capital is still believed to be available, with Christian Horner and Mercedes both separately linked.

Reports on Tuesday also suggested Horner is now officially free to return to Formula 1 following the expiry of his gardening leave agreement with Red Bull.