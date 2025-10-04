Marko confirms Red Bull talks with Dunne

Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed speculation linking Alex Dunne with a Red Bull-owned Formula 1 seat.

The 19-year-old Irishman’s split from McLaren’s junior program was announced in Singapore, sparking immediate rumours of a switch to Red Bull.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland in Singapore, Marko admitted discussions are underway.

"Alex Dunne is a very fast, aggressive, young driver. He’s a good fit for Red Bull. Now that he’s available, he’s someone we’ll definitely be talking to," he said.

Marko did caution that Dunne has been "making a lot of mistakes", but his comments underline that there is substance to the paddock chatter.

The driver situation at Red Bull remains wide open beyond Max Verstappen, who is the only guaranteed fixture for 2026. Isack Hadjar is under contract but it is not yet clear if he will be promoted to the senior squad or remain as team leader at Racing Bulls.

Yuki Tsunoda is tipped to depart for Aston Martin as a Honda-backed reserve, while Arvid Lindblad is expected to graduate into Formula 1 with Racing Bulls. Liam Lawson’s future is uncertain, but he is likely to secure a second season.

Speculation also continues about Alex Albon returning to Red Bull as Verstappen’s teammate.

A team spokesman told Sport1: "A decision on who will drive alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing in 2026 has not been made, nor has a decision been made on who will get the two seats at Racing Bulls."