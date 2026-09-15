Madrid organisers ’promising’ changes after dull debut

Madrid GP organisers are already promising changes to the new Madring layout after Formula 1’s first race at the venue produced almost no overtaking.

De Telegraaf reports that organisers are "promising improvements" for 2027, while other reports say circuit chief Luis Garcia Abad, Fernando Alonso’s former manager, has confirmed that the track will be modified.

Former racer and NOS analyst Jeroen Bleekemolen also believes changes are inevitable.

"Adjustments are 100 percent certain to come," he said.

"Everyone says it needs to change and everyone wants it too. The money is there, the government supports it."

"They have already invested a lot of money in this mega-project and they are not going to let it fail at this point."

Carlos Sainz, one of the event’s ambassadors, had already stressed during the weekend that the IFEMA site leaves unusually large scope for future changes.

"The circuit needs to be open-minded," said the Williams driver.

"It’s a fantastic track for qualifying, but it also needs to be fantastic for racing."

"I hope that with this attitude, and considering the FIA’s changes, we’ll have more overtaking opportunities, making the circuit even more appealing."

Fernando Alonso agreed that changes should be examined, although he warned that some sections are constrained by existing infrastructure.

"We have to see with the FIA what can be done," said the Spaniard.

"Something in turns five and six, but there’s a limitation because we’re going under a motorway and there’s a bridge. So it will be difficult."

"But they’re open to listening to our feedback."

Toto Wolff said discussions with both the organisers and FIA have already begun.

"I’ve spoken with the circuit director and they’re completely open to suggestions," said the Mercedes team boss.

"We’ve already discussed with the FIA what measures to take and how to design the circuit."

Despite the racing problem, Wolff said the overall event had impressed him.

"It’s like a ’mini Macau’ or a ’mini Monaco,’ and the location is excellent," he said.

"If you’re looking for flaws, you’ll always find them, but being here for the first time, I’m very impressed."

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur also separated criticism of the racing from the wider event. "We can debate the overtaking, but overall I thought the event was fantastic," he said.

"We’ll work together to see what we can do."

Red Bull’s Laurent Mekies was similarly positive about the venue itself.

"The only shortcoming is the lack of overtaking opportunities," he said. "I suppose that’s something that can be addressed given the space available around the track."

Esteban Ocon, however, thinks the new asphalt also contributed heavily to the processional race and says Madring may improve naturally with time.

"Since the graining didn’t appear, that’s what we ended up with," said the Haas driver.

"If we’d had a race on Friday, it would have been much better."