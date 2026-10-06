Formula E boss says electric series can catch F1

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds believes the electric championship can eventually challenge Formula 1 on outright performance as battery technology continues to improve.

Speaking to f1-insider.com, Dodds said the coming Gen4 cars are only the next step.

"I’m really looking forward to Gen4, but I’m already thinking about Gen5 and the development path within Gen4," he said.

"My job is to think a little further ahead and consider our ambitions for 2030 and how we can put a Gen5 car on the track that is the most powerful motorsport car ever."

Dodds said Formula 1 remains the benchmark commercially, but argued its technology is increasingly restrictive and outdated.

"Formula 1 is an incredible sport. But in reality, it’s limited by its technology."

"It uses internal combustion engine cars - a 130-year-old technology. We’ve seen that the reactions from fans and drivers to hybrid technology haven’t been particularly positive."

Dodds believes battery-electric development will eventually shift the balance.

"Ultimately, battery-electric technology can produce a car that accelerates faster," he continued.

"I believe we have the tailwind of technology."

Formula E test driver James Rossiter went even further, claiming the new Gen4 car could already beat Formula 1 in wet conditions.

"If it were to rain and there was a Formula 1 car on the track with rain tyres, and I, at 43 years old, was driving a fourth-generation car with these Bridgestone tyres, I am absolutely confident that I would easily be faster than a Formula 1 car on a wet track," he said.