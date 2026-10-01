Bottas says drivers not keen on Imola finale

Valtteri Bottas says Formula 1 drivers are not particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of a December season finale at Imola, with both weather and Italian tax concerns weighing on the alternative.

Imola is the clear contingency if the planned Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds cannot go ahead because of the Middle East situation.

"I’m not a big fan of that scenario, because I know what the weather there is usually like at this time of year," the Cadillac driver said.

"It’s foggy in the mornings, the temperatures are low. Also, I don’t know if you’ve heard about the Italian taxes."

"None of the drivers want to race in Imola because of how things have been going lately."

Reports earlier this year said Italian authorities had begun examining tax arrangements involving Formula 1 personnel and teams, adding another complication to the prospect of an extra race there.

Bottas nevertheless said that if Formula 1 ultimately does send the paddock to the Middle East, drivers should be able to assume the safety situation has been judged acceptable.

"It’s unlikely that Formula 1 would want to expose everyone to such a risk, so if such a decision is made, it means the situation has returned to normal."

And on his preferred option, Bottas was clear.

"As for Abu Dhabi, there are no tax issues there, right?" he smiled.

"I think everyone would prefer to race somewhere warmer. However, from what I’ve heard, we’re still heading to Qatar and Abu Dhabi."