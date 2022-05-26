Gasly not ruling out leaving Red Bull stable

Pierre Gasly has reiterated his determination to get another chance with Red Bull’s premier team - and is also not ruling out leaving the energy drink-owned F1 empire altogether.

The Frenchman, now 26, has established himself as Alpha Tauri’s clear driver leader, after being relegated to Red Bull’s secondary outfit following a disappointing early stint with the top team.

When asked by El Mundo Deportivo if he is happy with Alpha Tauri, he told the Spanish newspaper: "I would be happier if I could get better results on the track.

"But we are working on it and I am also happy for the challenge I have with Alpha Tauri."

It is clear, however, that Gasly would like another shot at Red Bull Racing - and is not ruling out following in Carlos Sainz’s footsteps if it doesn’t happen for 2023.

"I think Carlos had a different journey to me," he said. "Many drivers continued with Red Bull and did well.

"Carlos of course left and went to Renault and then to McLaren and now to Ferrari and he is having a brilliant career," Gasly added. "I think it depends on what opportunities you have on the table.

"We’ll see what happens in my case."

He claims he is a "much better driver" than he was at Red Bull in early 2019, and says he and also the Milton Keynes-based team "both learned from that situation".

But when asked if he will look to leave the Red Bull universe altogether if all he is offered is another contract with Alpha Tauri, Gasly answered: "It depends.

"There are negotiations and we will see what is available and then I will decide what is the best option for me," he added. "Obviously we need to wait and evaluate all opportunities."