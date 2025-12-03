Honda ’trump card’ didn’t work out for Tsunoda

Red Bull has confirmed the expected top-to-bottom overhaul of its driver structure for 2026 - with Yuki Tsunoda losing his race seat and moving into a Red Bull-Racing Bulls reserve role.

Isack Hadjar steps up to partner Max Verstappen, while new 2026 rookie Arvid Lindblad replaces him at Racing Bulls alongside the retained Liam Lawson.

Auto Motor und Sport offered an explanation for how Tsunoda’s fate was sealed - and why Honda could no longer protect him.

"Until the very end, Honda had been his trump card," correspondent Joel Lischka wrote. "Red Bull wouldn’t have had engines for the TPC cars, as the latest models were equipped with Honda power units.

"A deal was in the works whereby Honda would sell its engines to Red Bull at a discount if Tsunoda retained a seat," he explained.

However, Lischka said Red Bull ultimately "rejected the idea" of a Honda discount.

"From a sporting perspective, the swap is justified anyway - the development potential of the man from Kanagawa is limited. With Liam Lawson, Red Bull is hoping for a steeper learning curve."