Verstappen impressed as Formula E unveils rapid new car

Formula E’s radical new Gen4 car is already turning heads in Formula 1 circles - including that of Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman, who has previously mocked F1’s new regulations as "Formula E on steroids", has now reportedly privately described the all-electric series’ next-generation machine as "cool".

The Gen4 car made its public debut this week at Circuit Paul Ricard, with performance figures suggesting a major step forward.

It is capable of more than 335kph, 0-100kph in around 1.8 seconds and 0-200kph in 4.4 seconds, while delivering up to 600kW in attack mode.

During demonstration runs, former F1 test driver James Rossiter said the jump from the current generation is dramatic.

"No, I honestly couldn’t believe it," he said. "The step up is simply enormous. The speed is incredible, with you accelerating over 320kph before the braking zones.

"At the end of the straight, you’re going at the same speed as an F1 car. The acceleration with 600 kW and all-wheel drive - honestly, from a driver’s perspective, it’s on par with what the V10 felt like in F1 in 2004 and 2005."

He added: "The weird thing is, the acceleration never stops. You press the gas and instantly get exactly what you want. No delay, no millisecond, nothing. Just all the power at once."

Rossiter also contrasted the car with the complexity of Formula 1’s new rules.

"If I’m perfectly honest, I’m finding the new rules rather overcomplicated," he said.

"It’s difficult to understand for the fan. If they can get their heads around what’s going on in Formula 1, they’re going to fall in love with Formula E because it simplifies that in a beautiful way."

The new car is expected to be significantly faster than its predecessor and even approach Formula 2 pace.