Schumacher plays down Verstappen row after ’bullsh*t’ jibe

Ralf Schumacher has played down his spat with Jos Verstappen after being accused of talking "a lot of bullsh*t".

The row erupted after Schumacher criticised the situation at Red Bull, saying "things are really bad there" and suggesting Max Verstappen is missing the influence of Dr Helmut Marko.

Jos Verstappen hit back on social media, prompting Schumacher to respond.

"Of course that’s not easy," Ralf told Sky Deutschland. "I found that statement interesting, and of course we have to talk about it - we’ve already been in contact," he said.

"I like Jos, I like Max - so everything is fine. And I think it’s a difficult time for both of them."

However, Schumacher hinted the reaction may have been overly strong.

"At the moment, the way it’s being said comes across a bit aggressive. And I think that’s the most important point," he said.

He also stood by his original view that Marko’s absence is being felt.

"Dr Helmut Marko was someone who acted as a spokesperson for Red Bull and could explain situations like this," Schumacher said.

"That’s what’s missing a bit at the moment - and I don’t think it’s always Max’s job."

Despite the exchange, Schumacher insisted there is no deeper issue.

"I don’t think it’s a problem. I actually think it’s fine," he said.