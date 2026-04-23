Report claims Turkey set for 7-year F1 return deal

Turkey could be set for a return to the Formula 1 calendar under a long-term deal, according to emerging reports.

Turkish automotive journalist Etem Sayin wrote on X that Istanbul Park is "confirmed, I think" for a return starting in 2027, adding: "A 7-year deal might be announced on Friday."

While Sayin is not a regular Formula 1 paddock insider, the claim aligns with ongoing discussions between Turkish authorities and the sport’s commercial rights holders.

The timing of the reported deal is notable, with uncertainty still hanging over the end of the 2026 calendar due to the Middle East situation. Formula 1 is monitoring whether races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi can go ahead as planned, with a final decision expected by late May.

Saudi Arabia has even proposed moving its race later in the season if needed, although teams are understood to be opposed to adding further back-to-back events.

Against that backdrop, Turkey has been pushing for a return from 2027, while also positioning itself as a potential short-term replacement venue this year.