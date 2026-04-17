Verstappen gave Lambiase blessing for McLaren move

Max Verstappen says he personally encouraged Gianpiero Lambiase to accept McLaren’s offer - despite the move ending one of Formula 1’s most successful partnerships.

Lambiase, currently Verstappen’s long-time race engineer at Red Bull, will join McLaren as Head of Racing "no later than 2028" - a timeline that intriguingly aligns with the end of Verstappen’s current Red Bull contract.

Speaking at a Viaplay event in Amsterdam, Verstappen made clear he played a direct role in the decision.

"He told me what kind of offer he received. I said ’You would be stupid not to do that’," he said.

"We have already achieved everything together. And then he gets such a great offer, also with his family in mind and the security it would give him.

"He asked me for a sort of permission and I said that he absolutely had to do it. He really wanted to hear that from me."

The Dutchman underlined the strength of their relationship - and hinted it may not be the end of their collaboration.

"Of course, I have a very good relationship with GP," Verstappen said.

"And who knows, maybe in the future we will work together again outside of Formula 1. We are friends for life. We are still young.

"It was an incredible offer, and it provides security for his family. You have to take that into account too. So I told him he had to do it 100 percent. And that is what he wanted to hear."

Despite previously suggesting he could leave Red Bull or even Formula 1 if Lambiase departed, Verstappen insists he is at peace with the change.

"I don’t begrudge him," he said.

"And then you aren’t so downcast. In terms of racing, you don’t mind it so much, because we have achieved so much.

"I also can’t say to him ’No, I want to keep you here’. Everyone has their own dreams and goals."

While McLaren has formally announced Lambiase as Head of Racing, it is widely believed the role could evolve into a future team principal position - with Andrea Stella to possibly return to Ferrari.