Lawson must help rookie Lindblad settle in - boss

Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane says Liam Lawson has already been told he’ll be expected to support incoming rookie Arvid Lindblad in 2026.

Permane explained that while Lawson won’t be asked to act as a full mentor, he will be required to help the 18-year-old find his feet.

"It’s something I’ve discussed with Liam," he said.

"I don’t expect him to be a mentor for Arvid, far from it, but I do expect him to be there for him," said Permane. "Ok, he only has a season and a half of experience, but that’s still much more than Arvid has.

"He should be able, and I expect him to be, to help Arvid when things get tough, especially in the beginning and during test days."

23-year-old Lawson, however - having endured a torrid first full season that began disastrously for him at Red Bull Racing - sounded slightly cautious about the expectation.

"I expect the team will rely on me a bit because of my experience," said the New Zealander.

"But then again, I only have one season under my belt. You learn a tremendous amount in one year of Formula 1, but there’s still so much more to learn."