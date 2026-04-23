Brown clarifies Lambiase role, plays down Verstappen link

Zak Brown has clarified the future role of Gianpiero Lambiase at McLaren, amid speculation he could replace team principal Andrea Stella.

Brown confirmed that Max Verstappen’s long-time race engineer is set to take on a major leadership role, likely before the previously indicated 2028 timeline.

"He (Lambiase) and I don’t know if Andrea has already said this, will take on the race side," he said.

"Andrea actually has three jobs in one now. We often say two, but he is the team boss, he leads the racing team and he also plays a big role as a kind of technical director."

Brown stressed that Stella will remain central to the structure.

"Andrea is actually the glue that holds everything together," he said. "I think his role as team principal has grown ever larger in recent years."

But he admitted the workload has become too great for one person.

"I think Andrea is very capable for two tasks, but to give him three, that might be too big a task. That’s why GP is coming and he’s going to play a big role with us."

Brown also reiterated his opposition to increasing links between teams, amid speculation about Mercedes interest in Alpine.

"It applies to anybody and everybody, A-B teams, co-ownership," he said. "So regardless of who it is, I frown up on it. I don’t think it’s healthy for the sport."

Interestingly, he therefore backed the potential return of former rival Christian Horner - despite their previous animosity.

"He’s a great operator, his track record speaks for itself," Brown said. "I think it would be great to have him back in the sport.

"I’d be shocked if he wasn’t back in the sport, whether it was with Alpine or someone else."

And with Lambiase’s arrival fuelling speculation about Max Verstappen, Brown played down the prospect of the Dutchman also joining McLaren.

"If I had to bet, I’d say Max would go to Mercedes," he said.