Vettel backs drivers as calls grow for further rule tweaks

Sebastian Vettel has sided with current drivers in criticising Formula 1’s new regulations, warning the sport must not lose its core identity.

"I hope for the sake of the sport that these changes make the drivers more satisfied, because ultimately the drivers are the face of the sport," the retired four-time world champion told SVT.

"When they get out of the car, full of adrenaline and excited, that also transfers to the viewers."

Vettel, now 38 and preparing for the London marathon this weekend, said he understands the growing concerns about the racing itself - and why F1 has responded with rule tweaks that will debut immediately in Miami next weekend.

"From a sporting perspective, I hear and share the criticism of many drivers, because the cars are probably fun to drive, but it’s probably not so entertaining to race with them," he said.

"I feel for the drivers, and it is extremely important not to lose the heart and DNA of the sport."

However, the German - a strong environmental advocate - acknowledged the upside of the new era.

"There are advantages, including the sustainability of the fuel and the potential it holds in the future," Vettel said. "It was about time to introduce that type of fuel."

Current drivers also expect further changes.

Carlos Sainz, a GPDA director, said the latest tweaks may not be the last.

"With such a big change in regulations, everything certainly wasn’t going to be perfect from the start," he told DAZN.

"There will probably be other things we’ll have to change in the future, but I’m happy that steps are being taken."

McLaren boss Andrea Stella agreed the process is ongoing.

"If we, as the F1 community, are open to change, let’s learn from the results," he said.

"This way, we can be open to fine-tuning things - and also to even bigger changes in the future."