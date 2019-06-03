Gasly names and shames F1 journalist

Pierre Gasly has named and shamed a journalist that he says made up a ’silly season’ story.

Roberto Chinchero, who writes for motorsport.com, had written the story suggesting Nico Hulkenberg was being lined up by Red Bull to replace Gasly.

Hulkenberg, who drives for Renault, called it "fake news".

"It was made up, basically," the German added.

In fact, Frenchman Gasly said he is being completely supported by Red Bull and Dr Helmut Marko, and hit out at Chinchero by name.

"This is not the kind of people with very good values if they write articles based on nothing at all.

"Coming from someone with so much experience like Mr Chinchero, it’s a little disappointing," Gasly is quoted by La Presse newspaper in Canada.

As for his relationship with Marko, the Red Bull driver manager, Gasly added: "It’s been good.

"He’s been really supportive and he sees and knows everything that happens inside the team.

"I still feel that I am far from getting the full potential from myself at the moment. But from race to race I can see and feel that things are getting better."

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel also lashed out at the latest silly season rumours that suggest he is contemplating retirement.

"I never said anything like that so I don’t know where it has come from," said the German.

"I think I can stop whenever I want and the team can probably kick me out whenever they want, but I am very happy with the team and I hope the team is happy with me.

"I understand that a part of the journalist’s job is to try to, not make things up but try to come up with something interesting. But they can do what they want and I will do what I want," Vettel added.