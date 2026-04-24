’Nobody understands’ 2026 rules or tweaks - Perez

Confusion over Formula 1’s 2026 regulations - and even the latest tweaks for Miami - is only growing, with drivers and pundits openly admitting even they struggle to understand the system.

The FIA this week outlined a series of adjustments to energy management, including reducing maximum recharge from 8MJ to 7MJ and increasing peak "superclip" power to 350kW.

But former driver Christian Klien said the complexity is becoming a problem.

"If you read through this - especially in the FIA’s English - it’s clear that no fan can understand it anymore," he told Servus TV.

Cadillac’s Sergio Perez, who returned to the grid this year after a season out, agrees.

"This Formula 1 is definitely very different, and the reality is that nobody understands it, not the engineers, not us drivers," he said in Mexico City, according to EFE.

"It’s a fact that the cars aren’t as fun as they used to be. There comes a point when you’re going 80 or 90 kilometres per hour faster than the car in front and you don’t know why."

Even Oscar Piastri admitted: "I still need someone smarter than me to explain it to me."

Klien said the sport risks overcomplicating itself. "It’s all rather intangible," he said. "You have to be careful not to make it too complicated for the viewer."

But despite the criticism, not everyone is concerned. George Russell insists the changes are being overblown.

"I definitely don’t share that (criticism) at all. I’m personally really enjoying the car," he said.

"These are details that are so complicated, and honestly, fans don’t really need to understand."

Russell added that the Miami tweaks should improve the situation. "From this race forward, we’ll be flat out in the straights on a qualifying lap, and we won’t have to lift off to manage any of the energy."

The FIA has also extended first practice in Miami to 90 minutes to help teams adapt to the revised rules.