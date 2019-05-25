Canada ’good test’ for Renault engine - Ricciardo

Canada will show how far Renault has come with its F1 power unit.

That is the view of Daniel Ricciardo, and comes after his teammate Nico Hulkenberg said Renault’s reaction to earlier reliability problems was "impressive".

"This weekend will be a good test for our engine," Ricciardo said.

"I am convinced that we will be in the game to be in Q3.

"When I compare it with last year, I can feel that the engine pushes more. The improvement is really significant."