FIA hints Audi, Honda against V10 return idea

The FIA admits talks behind the scenes are taking place about the potential return of V10 engines to Formula 1.

In the past few days, amid swirling rumours that the all-new and contentious 2026 engine regulations could be scrapped ahead of a switch to normally-aspirated V10 power with sustainable fuel for 2028, Audi issued a statement.

While vague, the statement made quite clear that the Volkswagen-owned carmaker only decided to buy Sauber because of the highly-electrified 2026 regulations.

Team driver Nico Hulkenberg also declared in Shanghai: "The regulations for 2026 are set in stone."

Amid the confusion, the FIA’s single seater boss Nikolas Tombazis admits that "preliminary negotiations" are taking place, but he cautioned that there is "no rush".

"We are proud to have brought Audi into this sport and we don’t want them to change their mind," he added. "We are proud to have made Honda reconsider their decision to leave and come back, but now we are trying to find a compromise that suits everyone, taking into account the current realities.

"There is no one-size-fits-all solution, so we are trying to find a middle ground."

Some believe the racing will suffer if the 2026 rules simply come in as currently planned, while others point to the massive costs of ramping up the ’hybrid’ era even further.

"In 2020-2021, when the regulations were discussed, the trend towards electric propulsion was obvious," Tombazis said. "Since then, the views of the participants have changed, and even if Formula 1 is now in a very good financial position, it is important for us to protect it from further fluctuations in the global economy.

"But we are not trying to do anything unilaterally. Rather, we want to take into account the interests of all participants."