Herta tests F2 car at Monza as F1 journey begins

Colton Herta’s long-anticipated road to Formula 1 has already begun in earnest, with reports suggesting the American has quietly completed a private run in an older-generation Formula 2 car at Monza.

According to sources, the test was organised by track-day operator Katayama. Neither Cadillac nor F2 confirmed the session, though witnesses at the circuit claimed Herta’s Gainbridge-sponsored helmet was definitely in the car.

It follows confirmation that Herta will race with Hitech in F2 from 2026 while simultaneously serving as Cadillac’s F1 test driver. Despite lacking the FIA Super Licence points needed for a Formula 1 debut, the 25-year-old says his European campaign is a crucial step toward his ultimate goal.

"It’s an important step in what I want my progression to be as a racing driver - and hopefully as a Formula 1 driver," Herta told the official F2 website. "Whenever I’m in the race car, I want to be competitive, and try to achieve that as quickly as possible."

Herta said Cadillac was involved in selecting Hitech, citing the team’s consistent results across multiple junior categories. "It had to be results-driven.

"It was really simple to see that this is a professional organisation that will best prepare me to be ready for Formula 1."

His F2 debut will mark a significant transition from Indycar, where he scored nine wins and 19 podiums over seven seasons.