Audi boss admits early doubts over F1 project

Audi chief executive Gernot Dollner has confessed he was not initially a supporter of the marque’s Formula 1 venture.

The German carmaker confirmed its F1 entry in 2022 as partner of Sauber, but the early days of the project were marred by management upheaval and rumours of a U-turn in Ingolstadt.

"Yeah, you are right," Dollner told The Independent. "In my role as head of strategy of Volkswagen Group, I was quite sceptical regarding looking at Formula 1."

Having since taken over as Audi CEO in September 2023, he said a detailed review convinced him the commitment had to be deepened, not abandoned.

"We looked at it and saw that our approach wasn’t strong enough. Formula 1 - there are two ways to do it. You do it right or you step out. There is no halfway, because halfway you are at the back.

"So we decided to speed up the process to take over Sauber 100 percent."

That shift included recruiting Mattia Binotto to head the works operation, Jonathan Wheatley as team principal, and backing Nico Hulkenberg alongside rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

With sweeping new rules due in 2026, Dollner now believes the timing is ideal. "Next year is a big moment - the biggest change in regulations ever.

"We’ve got a new power unit, completely new chassis regulations. Nobody knows where they stand, but for us, our team is still in the build-up phase."

Audi is rapidly expanding but still smaller than the giants. "We have around 700 people and the top teams have 1,100," Dollner admitted.

At the same time, Audi is restructuring its road car business with major job cuts - a contrast Dollner insists is not contradictory. "We see Formula 1 as a good investment. Motorsport and Audi fit perfectly.

"It will bring the brand into a strong position and energise our organisation."

Audi will debut as a full works team in Melbourne next March.