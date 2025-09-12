Adidas to pay Audi less than Mercedes in F1 deal

12 September 2025 - 12:18
Audi’s new partnership with Adidas will be worth less than the German sportswear giant’s parallel sponsorship with Mercedes.

Earlier this week, Audi and Adidas announced a multi-year collaboration that will see the famous German sportswear company become the official apparel partner for the future Audi Formula 1 team, which will debut in 2026 after taking over Sauber.

The deal mirrors a similar arrangement with Mercedes, which began before the 2025 season. According to Bild, Audi will receive around EUR 25 million annually - five million less than the sum Adidas pays to Mercedes.

"No wonder," the German newspaper proclaimed, "given that the Stuttgart-based brand has been one of the top teams in Formula 1 in recent years, winning seven drivers’ and eight constructors’ titles between 2014 and 2021."

Nevertheless, the Audi tie-up marks a major coup for the Ingolstadt manufacturer as it gears up for its return to grand prix racing with a fully works operation.

As part of the partnership, a new Adidas-Audi F1 collection will launch globally in February 2026, offering clothing, shoes, and accessories for fans ahead of the team’s first race.

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner said: "Adidas and Audi share a long history in elite sports. Together, we now want to make a breakthrough in the premier class."

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden added: "Bringing the four rings and three stripes to the paddock in 2026 is a new chapter in motorsport. We can’t wait."

