Adidas to pay Audi less than Mercedes in F1 deal

Audi’s new partnership with Adidas will be worth less than the German sportswear giant’s parallel sponsorship with Mercedes.

Earlier this week, Audi and Adidas announced a multi-year collaboration that will see the famous German sportswear company become the official apparel partner for the future Audi Formula 1 team, which will debut in 2026 after taking over Sauber.

The deal mirrors a similar arrangement with Mercedes, which began before the 2025 season. According to Bild, Audi will receive around EUR 25 million annually - five million less than the sum Adidas pays to Mercedes.

"No wonder," the German newspaper proclaimed, "given that the Stuttgart-based brand has been one of the top teams in Formula 1 in recent years, winning seven drivers’ and eight constructors’ titles between 2014 and 2021."

Nevertheless, the Audi tie-up marks a major coup for the Ingolstadt manufacturer as it gears up for its return to grand prix racing with a fully works operation.

As part of the partnership, a new Adidas-Audi F1 collection will launch globally in February 2026, offering clothing, shoes, and accessories for fans ahead of the team’s first race.

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner said: "Adidas and Audi share a long history in elite sports. Together, we now want to make a breakthrough in the premier class."

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden added: "Bringing the four rings and three stripes to the paddock in 2026 is a new chapter in motorsport. We can’t wait."