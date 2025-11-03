FIA sides with Lawson over Mexican marshal incident

The FIA has moved to defend Liam Lawson, confirming that the Racing Bulls driver was not at fault for the near-miss involving two marshals during last weekend’s Mexican GP.

The incident occurred when marshals ran across the track in front of Lawson’s car near Turn 1, prompting the New Zealander to say afterwards: "It’s pretty unacceptable. We can’t understand how on a live track marshals can be allowed to just run across."

Earlier this week, Mexico’s motorsport authority OMDAI claimed Lawson had contributed to the dangerous situation, asserting that onboard footage showed him maintaining his steering line while "marshals were clearly visible carrying out their intervention procedures."

However, the FIA has now issued a formal statement siding with Lawson and confirming that he reacted appropriately to the yellow flags.

"Whilst the investigation remains ongoing, we acknowledge that any situation where marshals find themselves on track in front of oncoming cars is something we never want to see, and hence it is natural that such an incident will provoke concern and numerous comments," it began.

The FIA said it is "collaborating openly and transparently" with the OMDAI to "improve the safety of our sport".

As for Lawson, whose reputation has already been battered by his Red Bull demise early this year and several subsequent on and off-track clashes with rivals since then, the FIA backed the 23-year-old.

"We can confirm that the driver ... slowed appropriately and reacted correctly to the double yellow flags displayed in the area, braking earlier than in other laps and passing significantly slower than racing speed into Turn 1. He is not at fault in this incident," the governing body insisted.