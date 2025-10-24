Audi faces engine doubts, Perez to test Ferrari

Alarming rumours about Audi’s preparation for 2026 are emerging from Germany.

According to f1-insider.com, Audi’s brand new power unit may already be trailing the competition before turning a wheel. Early dyno figures reportedly show a deficit of up to 30 horsepower compared with Mercedes’ benchmark hybrid engine - a gap reminiscent of Renault’s shortfall in the early turbo-hybrid era.

Italian media even suggested the disparity could exceed 100 horsepower compared to the best early prototypes, though insiders believe that figure may be exaggerated. Still, the whispers have cast a shadow over Audi’s takeover of the Sauber team.

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley - formerly Red Bull’s sporting director - dismissed the concern, insisting the focus is still on reliability rather than peak power.

"We are fully on schedule," Wheatley said. "We’re concentrating on reliability before the engine and chassis are combined for the first time in December.

"It’s still too early to talk about performance."

The first full integration test of the Audi powertrain with a chassis is due by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Audi CEO Gernot Dollner has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Formula 1 even amid wider restructuring at parent company Volkswagen.

"When I joined Audi, I realised the F1 project was half-finished," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "We decided to rebuild it from scratch, with the right management.

"Today I’m convinced Formula 1 is an extraordinary opportunity for Audi - a platform that will teach us about speed, efficiency, and teamwork."

While there are mixed messages about Audi’s project, Cadillac’s Formula 1 entry is rapidly gaining momentum. As reported by Auto Motor und Sport, the first monocoque is already undergoing FIA crash and stress tests.

Ferrari, Cadillac’s customer powertrain partner, has provided a 2023 car under ’TPC’ rules to train pit crews and engineers. Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will conduct the sessions, though Mercedes has yet to release Bottas until after Abu Dhabi.

Perez, in Mexico to watch his home race this weekend, confirmed he will drive the Ferrari at Imola in early November. "I’m going to have two days in Imola, which will help me a lot, but we’re doing well with the preparation," he said.

"This will be very useful because we can work with the mechanics and engineers to get the whole team ready for the test program, which starts in January. During the test program, we’ll already be at 100 percent."

After a turbulent end to his Red Bull career, the Mexican sounded reinvigorated.

"It’s always great to have a team that listens to you, supports you, and appreciates you," Perez added. "That’s what every driver dreams of."

Cadillac’s first F1 car will run in bare black carbon for its shakedown before adopting a camouflage livery at Barcelona testing, Auto Motor und Sport said.