Ecclestone backs Schumacher’s IndyCar switch

Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has endorsed Mick Schumacher’s decision to turn his back on Formula 1 and pursue a racing future in IndyCar.

The 26-year-old German, who recently tested with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team, is widely expected to debut in the American series in 2026 - despite warnings from several figures in Europe, including his uncle Ralf Schumacher, that the oval-heavy championship is too dangerous.

Even Dr Helmut Marko, who lost an eye during the 1972 French GP during his own career, voiced concern.

"That would be too dangerous for me. At an average speed of up to 340kph, there is a risk of serious accidents," Marko told f1-insider.com.

However, he added: "For Schumacher, the IndyCar move could be a good step."

Ecclestone agrees, telling RTL that the move makes perfect sense.

"It would be a good thing for him. I think it’s a great idea," said the 95-year-old.

He believes the American series could finally offer Schumacher the fair chance that eluded him in F1. "He always had a problem with his name, which I always felt sorry for. He was never able to be in the right car at the right time."

Ecclestone added that the competition level in the United States might allow Schumacher to rebuild his confidence away from F1’s relentless scrutiny.

"The IndyCar series would be a bit easier. The competition isn’t as fierce as in Formula 1, when you see how closely the top ten are grouped there."