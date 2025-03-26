Hamilton wants to design ’Ferrari F44’

Lewis Hamilton has plans to help design his very own Ferrari supercar.

Just a month before he officially started work as a Ferrari driver, posing with a black suit and an F40 outside Enzo Ferrari’s house, the seven time world champion actually said he had become bored with fast road cars.

"The last car I bought was the AMG One," the 40-year-old told Auto Motor und Sport. "But that was also my last supercar for the time being. I don’t have much desire to buy any more at the moment.

"I prefer to invest my money in art these days. I’m constantly discovering new artists, especially great black artists."

When asked why else he had gone off sports cars, Hamilton explained: "Most modern ones look kind of the same. I feel like something’s missing.

"I prefer the old classics, also in terms of sound and emotion."

The first F40s rolled off the Maranello production line at the end of the 80s - and it’s that iconic Ferrari that the Briton has his eye on for his next project.

"One of the things I really want to do is design a Ferrari," he now says. "I want to design an F44.

"The basis is an F40, with a real manual transmission. I’ll be working on that over the next few years."