Hulkenberg begins early Audi simulator work for 2026

Nico Hulkenberg says he has only just begun his first simulator sessions with Audi’s 2026 Formula 1 concept - and that it’s far too early to draw firm conclusions.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, while Mercedes has been running virtual 2026 development programs for several months, Sauber’s drivers only completed their first laps in the new-generation Audi simulator in mid-September.

"That was just a small taste. We still have to put in some work," Hulkenberg said.

"But you could already see that the 2026 generation are still real racing cars, even if they behave a little differently. In general, however, it’s still a bit too early to make any meaningful statements about the real car."

The simulator sessions form part of Audi’s expanding integration process ahead of its full takeover of the Hinwil-based team next year. Engineers are gathering early feedback as they balance simultaneous development challenges - from aerodynamics and energy recovery systems to the next-generation hybrid engines and fuel specifications.

Meanwhile, German reports suggest that Audi’s first Formula 1 power unit is already showing competitive numbers. Engineers at Neuburg are believed to have extracted around 400 kW (540 hp) from the internal combustion unit, with early data indicating Mercedes remains the current benchmark by approximately 20-30 horsepower.