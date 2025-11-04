Judge delays verdict in Massa court case

The legal battle between Felipe Massa, Bernie Ecclestone, Formula One Management (FOM) and the FIA over the 2008 world championship has been put on hold, with the judge reserving his decision.

Following a three-day hearing in London, Judge Robert Jay announced that no ruling would be made for the time being.

"The verdict is reserved and will be announced at a later date," he said, providing no further details.

According to f1-insider.com, the development means further waiting for both sides as the court considers whether the case will continue.

FOM’s lawyer Anneliese Day told the court: "Mr Massa will not get the prize he wants from this lawsuit. The only winners will be the lawyers."