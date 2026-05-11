FIA expands engine catch-up rules amid Honda crisis

The FIA has widened Formula 1’s controversial Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) system - a move likely to benefit struggling manufacturers led by Honda and potentially Ferrari.

The governing body confirmed revisions to the 2026 engine regulations after the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix disrupted the original timetable for assessing power unit performance deficits.

The ADUO system was introduced to avoid repeats of previous F1 engine eras, where underperforming manufacturers could remain uncompetitive for years under homologation freezes.

Under the rules, manufacturers trailing the benchmark engine receive extra dyno hours, additional spending flexibility and expanded upgrade freedoms.

Now the FIA has increased the maximum assistance threshold from an 8 percent performance deficit to 10 percent - strongly hinting some manufacturers are further behind than previously thought.

An additional $8 million allowance has also been added for 2026 only.

The governing body also revised the evaluation schedule. Originally planned after races six, 12 and 18, the first formal review will now take place after the Canadian GP in Montreal, followed by Hungary and Mexico later in the season.

"These ADUO periods may be adjusted by the FIA in the event of any significant change to the competition calendar," the FIA said.

The revisions come amid growing paddock belief that Honda is significantly behind under the new rules, with Aston Martin enduring a disastrous start to 2026.

Spanish commentator Antonio Lobato described the situation in dramatic terms.

"In my opinion, Aston Martin’s failure right now is the most serious failure of a team in the history of Formula 1," he said.

"They have state-of-the-art facilities, the best wind tunnel, a new simulator, aerodynamicists recruited from other teams, Adrian Newey - huge hopes - and then they ruin everything because the partnership with Honda doesn’t work."

"It’s a disaster, a real disaster."

Meanwhile George Russell played down the likely impact of the new concessions.

"Of course, we’d like more time in the wind tunnel, more time on the dyno," the Mercedes driver said.

"I still have faith in the team, and I still don’t think it will help us. However, I don’t think it will hurt or change the situation too radically."

There is also uncertainty over whether the changes could benefit Red Bull and its new Ford-backed power unit project.

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies admitted earlier this year there had been fears the in-house engine program could become a "nightmare scenario".

"But we already know that we will not bring shame on ourselves in this regard, although we are still behind the competitors," Mekies said. "Our engine has clearly exceeded expectations at this moment."

"I think we can take a big step forward, certainly towards 2027."