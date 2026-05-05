Red Bull must keep improving to keep Verstappen - boss

Laurent Mekies admits Red Bull is under mounting pressure to continue its recovery - not least to keep Max Verstappen on board.

After a difficult start to 2026, the team made a clear step forward in Miami, halving its gap to the front.

But Mekies says that is only the beginning.

"We know the game. Red Bull and also Max have been in this situation before," he told De Telegraaf.

"We have to prove that we can make progress. I’m not just talking about the coming races, but also about the coming seasons."

Despite the progress, Red Bull remains behind Mercedes and McLaren, with further gains needed through upgrades and weight reduction.

"We want to continue to improve in the coming months," Mekies said.

"You’re just dealing with a budget ceiling and we can’t develop indefinitely."

"The relationships that exist around the summer break usually do not change enormously in the second half. Many teams will shift the focus to the next season."

At the same time, he insisted there is belief inside the team - including from quadruple world champion Verstappen.

"The biggest positive surprise I’ve seen here since I took office is the way Max is integrated," Mekies said.

"In addition, I also see that the team remains very united in the difficult moments."

"The chassis side now also works great with the engine department. I see the fire in everyone’s eyes."

Verstappen himself acknowledged the progress in Miami.

"The car handles better and is less stressful to drive. It’s clearly improved," he said.

But he warned the gap remains.

"We’re improving, but we’re still not at the level of, for example, Mercedes."

He also reiterated his criticism of the current rules, notwithstanding the energy management tweaks that debuted in Miami.

"In qualifying, you still can’t go flat out in some corners, because otherwise you’re slower on the straight."

Rival teams have taken note of Red Bull’s developments, particularly its new aerodynamic direction. McLaren boss Andrea Stella admitted the concept is drawing attention across the grid.

"It is a very interesting phase," he said.

"If you look at the sidepod concept that Red Bull has introduced, which is quite different from the sidepod concept that Mercedes and Ferrari have adopted."

"Certainly each team will review Red Bull’s concept and analyse its benefits. They have also been quite smart and innovative in the way they have used certain rules."