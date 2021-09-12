F1 still has ’green light’ to race in Austin

Officials have moved to disperse a dark cloud hanging over the forthcoming US grand prix.

Local reports reveal that August was the most lethal month of Austin’s covid pandemic so far, just five weeks before the Formula 1 circus is scheduled to race into town.

Austin mayor Steve Adler, however, says the grand prix is still set to go ahead.

"So far we have the green light," he told Speed City Broadcasting.

"However, we are in constant contact with health authorities and experts from the University of Texas. The priority is to keep people safe.

"Variants of the virus will be with us for a while and we have to learn to live with them."

An FIA source reported from Monza: "From today’s perspective, we will be in Austin."

However, there are rumours that race organisers at the Circuit of the Americas have asked Formula 1 to send as few personnel to the race as possible.

The planned Formula 3 support race has already been relocated from Austin to Sochi.

"This modification of the calendar has been agreed by all stakeholders following unavoidable logistical changes that heavily impacted the overall costs of the planned Austin event for F3," FIA Formula 3 confirmed.