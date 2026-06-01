’Perfect’ Hamilton could stay ahead in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton could emerge as Ferrari’s surprise contender in Monaco after decisively outpacing teammate Charles Leclerc in Canada, according to Ralf Schumacher.

Ferrari heads to Monte Carlo amid growing expectations. McLaren’s Lando Norris left Montreal suggesting the Italian team could be favourite for pole position, while team boss Andrea Stella agreed Ferrari’s strengths should suit the famous street circuit.

Schumacher believes Hamilton may be in a stronger position than many expect.

"Now he feels good," the former Formula 1 driver said after Montreal.

"First, he felt good on the track and second, he felt good with the car. He just delivered, certainly in relation to Charles Leclerc."

While Hamilton finished P2 and even passed Max Verstappen during the race, Leclerc endured what he described as the worst weekend of his career.

"Charles Leclerc had been like that all weekend," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"You can see how fast it can go like that. He couldn’t handle the car well and Lewis did a perfect job."

Schumacher said Hamilton’s visible relief after the race was understandable.

"He was also very happy, we could see that, as if he had won," he said. But he also earned it, because after Miami, of course, he was anything but happy."

"That is why I am happy for him."

The German is not convinced Ferrari has suddenly become McLaren’s main challenger, noting the world champions did not maximise their package in Canada.

"That weekend they weren’t there, also because they just made that wrong (tyre) decision," Schumacher said.

"That’s why I’m not sure Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton would have finished second if both McLarens had been there."

Even so, he sees Monaco as a major opportunity.

"He loves Monaco and the car loves Monaco," Schumacher said of Hamilton.

"The only thing is that Charles Leclerc has always been very strong in Monaco so far. That’s why I wonder which of the two will be in front.

"Traction and kerbstones, that’s something the Ferrari is good at in Monaco. So at least they’re going for the win."

Monaco will also feature unique technical measures as Formula 1 continues adapting to the controversial 2026 regulations.

The FIA has confirmed that the active aerodynamic ’straight-line’ mode will not be used at Monaco after simulations suggested cars could reach excessive speeds in critical sections of the circuit.

Instead, teams will run a special power-unit setting known as ’Rev1’, designed to reduce speeds by beginning battery derating at around 200kph.

The change also effectively removes the traditional benefit of overtake mode, with the circuit’s numerous braking zones allowing drivers to recharge batteries without difficulty.

That should help address some of the criticism surrounding the heavily electrified new rules.

Haas driver Oliver Bearman suggests Monaco will naturally be less problematic than circuits where energy management has drawn comparisons to ’Mario Kart’, thanks to the abundance of slow corners and braking zones.

"Maybe they’ll be a bit more fun to drive, that could be nice," he said.

"I don’t think there’s really much opportunity to innovate in terms of energy in Monaco, just because the limits with the speed. I think it’s just going to be a bit more like last year where we can just drive how we want, use the gears that we want, not have to do any silly lift-and-coast and these things.

"So I’m actually quite looking forward to it. It should be good."